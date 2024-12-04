Why it’s so hard to tell which climate policies actually work

That ignorance is at odds with the speed and scale of the action required. It is partly the result of the field’s traditional focus on modelling science, rather than policy, explains Jan Minx, who leads the Applied Sustainability Science working group at the Mercator Research Institute in Berlin. Predictions about climate are routinely collated and evaluated in the vast “assessment reports" published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Several influential international institutions, such as the OECD and the World Bank, review countries’ environmental efforts and make recommendations about how they might improve. But in general they do not analyse the actual impact specific interventions have on emissions. Nor do most government reports.