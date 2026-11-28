Europe’s Left has found a figurehead it thinks can beat an ascendant far right: Karl Marx.
From nationalizations to price controls, socialist policies are experiencing a renaissance across Europe and powering an electoral rebound for left-of-center parties that are increasingly focused on cost-of-living concerns and economic insecurity among younger voters.
Once-fringe ideas, from the expropriation of properties from landlords to the abolition of inheritances and all-out class warfare, are making a comeback. After originating on the far left, the trend is spreading to centrist and environmentalist parties that had either long abandoned or never embraced notions such as the collectivization of private property.