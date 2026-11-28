Europe’s Left has found a figurehead it thinks can beat an ascendant far right: Karl Marx.
Europe’s Left has found a figurehead it thinks can beat an ascendant far right: Karl Marx.
From nationalizations to price controls, socialist policies are experiencing a renaissance across Europe and powering an electoral rebound for left-of-center parties that are increasingly focused on cost-of-living concerns and economic insecurity among younger voters.
From nationalizations to price controls, socialist policies are experiencing a renaissance across Europe and powering an electoral rebound for left-of-center parties that are increasingly focused on cost-of-living concerns and economic insecurity among younger voters.
Once-fringe ideas, from the expropriation of properties from landlords to the abolition of inheritances and all-out class warfare, are making a comeback. After originating on the far left, the trend is spreading to centrist and environmentalist parties that had either long abandoned or never embraced notions such as the collectivization of private property.
Parties such as France Unbowed, Germany’s The Left and the U.K.’s Green Party have seen their ratings rise or scored local electoral victories on the back of radical economic proposals. More moderate parties, such as Germany’s Social Democrats and Greens, are debating moving further to the left in their economic policies.
The proposals, from strict Marxist precepts to populist vote-grabbers, are a mixed bag but they all have a strong vintage flavor. The fact that many were last popular more than half a century ago is no accident, said Tomaso Duso, an economist at the Berlin-based DIW think tank who has written about the trend.
“Since the end of the 2020s, we’ve experienced several crises, from Covid to the energy crunch, that are reminiscent of the ’70s,” said Duso, pointing to the oil shocks, inflation surges and geopolitical tensions of the time. “Hence the longing for policies that see the state as a central actor, much more active in shaping the economy and markets.”
In an Ipsos poll of voters in 11 European countries last month, more than a third of respondents named inflation as their main concern—the single biggest preoccupation, ahead of crime and immigration. More than 90% of French respondents described the economic situation as “bad” and more than half said they couldn’t make ends meet.
As in many recent political fashions from the woke movement to the right-wing “vibe shift,” the U.S. is playing an influential role in the Marxist comeback.
Just over a year ago, Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on a dirigiste agenda that promised to tax the rich and make life more affordable for everyone else. For Europe’s depressed Left, the election brought two lessons: First: The economy was key to pushing back against the Right. Second: The fight couldn’t be won with centrist ideas alone.
Among those who took the lesson to heart is France Unbowed, the party of French left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Building on the work of its own economic think tank, the Institut La Boétie, it unveiled one of the most transformative economic agendas in Europe earlier this month.
In power, Mélenchon would create state pharmaceutical companies and transportation monopolies, confiscate inheritances above 12 million euros, and set prices for food and energy. He is now polling second ahead of the French presidential election early next year.
“I have only one, reasonable proposal. It is, in fact, quite moderate. Just one thing,” he told supporters at the rally launching his presidential bid. “We must change everything.”
The shift in the economic discourse has resonated with voters, especially younger ones who have taken to the streets across Europe in vast protests over the poor state of schools, deteriorating job prospects and declining purchasing power.
So far, this has meant more polarization. Opinion polls show the far right and a reinvigorated far left have now become the most popular options for younger voters across several countries in the region.
In Germany, almost a third of voters age 18 to 24 cast their ballot for The Left, the successor to the East German ruling Communist Party, at the country’s 2025 general election—far ahead of any other party. In September, The Left won the election in the city-state of Berlin, putting it first in line to form a government.
The party has said it would cap transport and energy prices in the city, tax luxury properties and expropriate private-sector real-estate funds that own more than 100,000 apartments.
One of the minds behind the leftward shift is Isabella Weber, an economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst who first rose to prominence in 2023 with research claiming that companies seeking to maximize profits were responsible for high and persistent inflation. Her book “Anti-Fascist Economics,” released last month, makes a direct link between economic anxieties and the rise of right-wing parties such as France’s National Rally and the Alternative for Germany.
Since 2022, she said, there has been a clear correlation between rising energy prices and mounting support for the right-wing populists.
“That’s why I’ve been arguing for a number of years now for greater public control over essentials—public transport, child care, food, rents,” she said. “The status quo gave rise to the extreme right. Therefore we have to change the status quo.”
She said governments should offer free public transport, cap energy prices, prohibit speculation in the property market and enter binding agreements with major supermarket chains to fix the price of a defined basket of basic goods.
Duso, who chairs the Monopoly Commission, an independent body that advises the German government on antitrust issues, sees price controls as a treatment for the affordability crisis that ignores the root causes.
Rapid food price rises and sticky inflation—the fact that retail prices often stay high after input prices start falling back down—are generally correlated with low competition among retailers, he said, pointing to a recent empirical study the commission conducted. Price controls can’t change that, he said, and can result in shortages and black markets.
Weber said she agreed on the need for a stronger antitrust regime but that it would only work over a long period and more robust short-term measures were needed.
Electorally, far-right and right-wing populist parties retain the upper hand across most of Europe. The far left is weaker and fragmented in comparison. Still, economic populism is emerging as the most electorally successful message for the Left in more than a decade.
Far-left parties that have scored recent electoral successes in Germany, France, Belgium and the U.K., have generally done so on the back of vocal cost-of-living campaigns. As a result, economic populism is now spreading to more centrist parties.
Facing a tough re-election battle this Sunday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has floated a new tax on assets above €100 million to fund housing, pensions and child benefits. Politicians in Italy and the Netherlands have also proposed new taxes on the wealthy.
In the U.K., the Green Party has swapped environmentalism for anticapitalism as its central message. It now advocates a wealth tax, state ownership of utilities, rent control, wage caps for managers and a four-day working week.
Germany’s own Green Party, which has long billed itself as a pro-market, growth-friendly movement with a social and ecological conscience, has descended into civil war over economic populism. A motion filed by a former Green leader ahead of the party’s convention in December seeks to set affordability, not growth, as the central goal of economic policy. It calls for the state to intervene more forcefully through regulations and build stockholdings in specific industries.
A similar uprising is under way at the Social Democratic Party, junior partner in Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government. The party’s youth wing will this weekend meet to discuss the draft of a strident economic manifesto calling for “courage, not centrism,” and for “class war instead of individualism.”
The paper floats a 90% tax on inheritances above €9 million, a €60,000 gift for every child on their 18th birthday, and a 1% wealth tax on assets above €2 million per person, rising to 3% for assets above €50 million. Tenants who have paid the equivalent of their apartment’s purchase price in rent should automatically own the property, according to the paper.
“Inequality isn’t a side effect of the system, it is the desired and logical consequence of the capitalist system,” according to the document. “We must strengthen the class consciousness of those who through their work keep society going. We must offer them a new utopia.”
Write to Bertrand Benoit at bertrand.benoit@wsj.com