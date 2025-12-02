Why Kevin Hassett is winning the Fed chair race before it has ended
Nick Timiraos , Brian Schwartz , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Dec 2025, 07:17 am IST
Summary
Interviews for the position are still under way, but Hassett offers what other candidates don’t: the president’s trust and credibility with markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Officially, the search for a new Federal Reserve chair is still under way. A handful of finalists are scheduled to sit down for interviews beginning this week with Vice President JD Vance and senior White House staff.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story