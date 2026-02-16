Why MAGA brands have been a flop

Boycotts sting most when conservatives make up a large proportion of a brand’s customers. The campaign in 2023 against Bud Light, a beer brand, after it sponsored a transgender influencer is a case in point. Ms Liaukonyte and her colleagues constructed an index of where various beer brands’ customers fell along the political spectrum. Left-wingers drink Modelo and Corona; right-wingers opt for Yuengling and Busch Light. Bud Light fell to the right of centre, making it vulnerable because more than half its devotees were conservatives. In the three months after the transgender influencer’s post, 15% of regular buyers switched brands. A year later Bud Light’s owner, AB InBev, said the controversy had cost it up to $1.4bn in sales. The beer ceded its spot as America’s best-selling and has continued to lose share over the past year, according to Nielsen, a research firm.