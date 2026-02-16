Why MAGA brands have been a flop

Founded in 2021, PublicSquare began life as an online platform selling sunglasses emblazoned with scripture and “the only pro-life diaper brand". It has not had an easy ride. Since its shares began trading in July 2023, they have lost more than 90% of their value. Last year the company announced it would pivot away from conservative e-commerce towards financial technology.
It is not the only firm catering to the MAGA faithful that has struggled. The price of shares in Rumble, a video platform aimed at the anti-woke, briefly surged after Donald Trump’s re-election as president, only to plunge again as users, revenue and profit fell away.
Over the past few years MAGA types, aggrieved at the supposed hostility of mainstream businesses towards conservative values, have set about building a “parallel economy". The movement’s adherents now have their own beer (Ultra Right Beer), pillows (MyPillow), razors (Jeremy’s Razors), telecoms providers (Patriot Mobile) and more. Many advertise on right-wing podcasts, radio and television. Yet building these brands into thriving businesses has proven difficult. Most remain tiny. Many are unprofitable. It seems conservative consumers would rather press mainstream brands to hew to their views than buy politically charged coffee beans or SIM cards.
The trouble for MAGA brands is that, although there are plenty of conservative consumers, “a much smaller share want politics embedded in everyday purchases," explains Jura Liaukonyte, a marketing professor at Cornell University. Price, quality and convenience still shape most buying decisions.
Where the Maga movement has been more successful is in causing trouble for existing brands. Companies have become increasingly wary of finding themselves on the receiving end of a conservative backlash. Cracker Barrel, a Southern-themed restaurant chain, suffered a slump in traffic last summer after it removed a bucolic old man from its logo, drawing MAGA ire. It swiftly rolled back the change. “We deeply value the strong emotional connection our guests have not just to the old-timer logo or vintage Americana decor, but to the sense of tradition and nostalgia those represent," Julie Masino, its boss, said at the time. Its share price is yet to recover.
Boycotts sting most when conservatives make up a large proportion of a brand’s customers. The campaign in 2023 against Bud Light, a beer brand, after it sponsored a transgender influencer is a case in point. Ms Liaukonyte and her colleagues constructed an index of where various beer brands’ customers fell along the political spectrum. Left-wingers drink Modelo and Corona; right-wingers opt for Yuengling and Busch Light. Bud Light fell to the right of centre, making it vulnerable because more than half its devotees were conservatives. In the three months after the transgender influencer’s post, 15% of regular buyers switched brands. A year later Bud Light’s owner, AB InBev, said the controversy had cost it up to $1.4bn in sales. The beer ceded its spot as America’s best-selling and has continued to lose share over the past year, according to Nielsen, a research firm.
Yet appeasing conservatives can also cause trouble. In 2023 right-wing activists led a campaign against Target, an American big-box retailer, after it sold a Pride Month collection. The following year the company reportedly limited its Pride-themed product launches to half its stores—which led to complaints from gay-rights groups. The episode has contributed to a year-on-year decline in sales in each of Target’s past four quarters.
For most brands, then, the safest path may be to stay out of politics. As Larry Chiagouris, an advertising expert, puts it: “The biggest consumer segment in the world is the one in the middle."