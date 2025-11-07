Why manufacturing’s last boom will be hard to repeat

Consider the story of one of the biggest players in the industry. At its height, Bethlehem Steel was everywhere. From its mills in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New York rolled out the H-beams that held up the Empire State Building. Its blast furnaces refined steel used in U.S. battleships and large-caliber guns. Its girders spanned San Francisco Bay and the Hudson River. In the mid-1950s, the company employed around 150,000 people, most of whom lived in steel towns, where the company paid good wages and played a major role in local economies.