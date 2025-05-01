Why more CEOs are heading for the exit
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 May 2025, 08:33 AM IST
SummaryRunning a company isn’t so fun in a volatile economy, and fewer managers want to take over.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Chief executives make big bucks, but many would rather pass the buck than lead a company in the current business climate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less