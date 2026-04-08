The U.S. labor market bounced back last month with healthy job growth and a decline in unemployment. But another trend also came into focus: the continuing fall in labor-force participation.
Why more people are dropping out of the job market
SummaryAn aging population and Trump’s immigration crackdown have pushed a key labor metric to a half-century low, excluding the pandemic. That has some economists nervous.
The U.S. labor market bounced back last month with healthy job growth and a decline in unemployment. But another trend also came into focus: the continuing fall in labor-force participation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More