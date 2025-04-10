Why Musk vs. Navarro matters

Senior Counselor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk opined on the internet Tuesday that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is “truly a moron" and “dumber than a sack of bricks." Mr. Navarro had told a TV show that Mr. Musk, CEO of Tesla, isn’t a real car manufacturer but a mere “assembler" of foreign parts. In another interview, Mr. Navarro denied a rift between them. But then Mr. Musk called him “Peter Retarrdo."