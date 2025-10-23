Why North Korea has scaled back its missile tests this year

On Thursday, North Korea said the two hypersonic projectiles were successfully launched the day before, and published photos of the new missiles striking an inland target. Hypersonic missiles fly at least five times the speed of sound and can be maneuvered before hitting a target, making them difficult to detect. North Korea’s hypersonic gliding warheads can be a particularly potent threat, as they are designed to evade interception—which would complicate the U.S. and its allies’ defenses, according to the Japanese government.