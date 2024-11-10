Why North Korean soldiers are prepared to die in Russia
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Nov 2024, 11:10 AM IST
SummaryNearly all would raise their hands to go, ex-military defectors explain, owing to regime loyalty, promise of higher status and a glimpse of the outside world.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Ryu Seong-hyeon doesn’t need to imagine what the thousands of North Korean soldiers deployed to the Russian front lines might now be thinking. Not long ago, he was one of them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less