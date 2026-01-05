Oil futures fell Sunday night to start the first trading session since the U.S. ousted Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and President Trump subsequently pledged to dispatch American drillers to revive the country’s crude output.
Why oil prices are barely moving after the Venezuelan incursion
SummaryA muted price move reflects expectations that significant obstacles remain before Venezuelan oil is flowing more freely.
Oil futures fell Sunday night to start the first trading session since the U.S. ousted Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro and President Trump subsequently pledged to dispatch American drillers to revive the country’s crude output.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More