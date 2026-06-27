Why one of tech’s biggest gamblers is betting against Elon Musk’s AI vision

Some people have expressed skepticism about Elon Musk’s idea for putting AI data centers in outer space.
But what does it say when even Masa thinks it’s too far out there?
SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son, after all, isn’t exactly a shrinking violet when it comes to wild ideas. He has his 300-year business plan and was talking about the singularity a decade ago before the idea of AGI (artificial general intelligence, or basically AI superintelligence) became a Silicon Valley buzzword. He even thought Adam Neumann, the founder of WeWork, was a visionary leader.
Yet this past week, Son questioned Musk’s plans for orbital data centers. “What’s the point?” Son asked investors in Japan.
Son and Musk have been at the center of the biggest tech investments of a generation and each is intent on steering what might become the biggest technological disruption since the advent of electricity. Whose vision for the future—on this planet or beyond—can be pulled off fastest might determine the outcome of the AI race.