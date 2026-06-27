Why one of tech’s biggest gamblers is betting against Elon Musk’s AI vision

That can sound especially appealing as hyperscalers across the U.S. face increasing hostility over the construction of new data centers required to fuel the creation and deployment of powerful AI models. And so the appeal of space.Musk isn’t alone in seeing the potential. Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been talking about the idea, too, but has cautioned he doesn’t think it’s as near term. “People would talk about two or three years—that’s probably a little ambitious,” he told CNBC in May.