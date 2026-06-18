As speculation swirls around the U.S.-Iran deal, pundits are focused on who will come out on top: the U.S., Iran or Israel. If, as appears likely, the Trump administration has thrown a lifeline to the beleaguered regime in Tehran, it will undoubtedly be a setback for both the U.S. and its closest ally in the Middle East.
Why Pakistan May Be the Biggest Winner of the US-Iran Deal
SummaryIslamabad’s mediatory role in the war gives the country a rare serving of positive worldwide press.
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