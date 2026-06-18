Why Pakistan May Be the Biggest Winner of the US-Iran Deal

As speculation swirls around the U.S.-Iran deal, pundits are focused on who will come out on top: the U.S., Iran or Israel. If, as appears likely, the Trump administration has thrown a lifeline to the beleaguered regime in Tehran, it will undoubtedly be a setback for both the U.S. and its closest ally in the Middle East.
As speculation swirls around the U.S.-Iran deal, pundits are focused on who will come out on top: the U.S., Iran or Israel. If, as appears likely, the Trump administration has thrown a lifeline to the beleaguered regime in Tehran, it will undoubtedly be a setback for both the U.S. and its closest ally in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, a finalized agreement will be seen as an unalloyed win for at least one country: Pakistan, which played the role of principal mediator between the U.S. and Iran. But in the long term, Islamabad’s gains may prove transitory. To avoid this, Pakistan ought to use its newfound prominence on the global stage to address the economic problems that have long held it back.
Meanwhile, a finalized agreement will be seen as an unalloyed win for at least one country: Pakistan, which played the role of principal mediator between the U.S. and Iran. But in the long term, Islamabad’s gains may prove transitory. To avoid this, Pakistan ought to use its newfound prominence on the global stage to address the economic problems that have long held it back.