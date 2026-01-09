Why Palantir’s success will outlast AI exuberance
Its valuation looks bonkers. Its business isn’t
Despite what Alex Karp, the boss of Palantir, says, investors are hardly “batshit crazy" to bet against his company. The seller of whizzy analytics tools has a market value of nearly $450bn, equivalent to 137 times its sales over the past 12 months and 624 times its net profit. Nvidia, the most valuable company in the world and a fellow beneficiary of the artificial-intelligence (AI) boom, is worth a comparatively meagre 28 times its sales and 54 times its net profit.