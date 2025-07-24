Why people are buying $8,000 lifelike baby dolls
Rory Satran , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 24 Jul 2025, 08:19 AM IST
Highly realistic baby dolls have become a global phenomenon, with collectors shelling out for luxury baby gear and doting on their “reborns” as if they were human children.
Kelli Maple tenderly sets her bundle of joy, Naomi, into a Nuna car seat and drives her to the mall. When they arrive, Maple, 23, places little Naomi, dressed in a onesie and hair bow, into a high-end stroller (complete with a portable sound machine, stuffed animal and a pacifier). Giggling, Maple and Naomi shop for tiny clothes. Most passersby would mistake them for a typical mother and daughter.
