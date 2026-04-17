Jordan Blair was behind the wheel when she realized she had picked the wrong podcast to listen to.
Why people who listen to podcasts are suddenly feeling left out
SummaryThe industry’s aggressive embrace of video is leaving audio fans confused.
Jordan Blair was behind the wheel when she realized she had picked the wrong podcast to listen to.
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