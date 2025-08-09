Why poor nations got hit with higher tariffs than rich ones

President Trump’s tariffs barrage has landed the heaviest blow on the very nations that global trade was supposed to help: poor countries.

For decades, the U.S. and other rich countries have granted special trading privileges to many poor countries, cutting tariffs and boosting market access to lend emerging countries a helping hand.

That hasn’t been Trump’s approach.

While his administration placed tariffs of 10% to 15% on imports from many of the world’s wealthiest countries, such as South Korea, Japan and European Union member states, it slapped goods from developing countries such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Africa and Iraq with duties of 20% or higher.

Two of Asia’s poorest countries, Myanmar and Laos, were hit with tariffs of 40%, a potential death knell for their U.S. exports, which include goods such as furniture and garments.

On Wednesday, Trump said he would raise tariffs on India to 50%, as Washington and New Delhi scuffled over India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

In a new era of gloves-off trade negotiations, these poorer countries had the least leverage with a country the size of the U.S.

Low wages have turned some of them, such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, into manufacturing powers, but their citizens can’t afford expensive American products, meaning they often run the sort of large trade surpluses with the U.S. that have drawn Trump’s ire.

Moreover, the president has demanded that trading partners invest in the U.S., but few developing countries have the financial firepower to match the hundreds of billions of dollars that Japan, South Korea and the EU have pledged to sink into the American economy.

Some countries that carry geopolitical or economic weight with the U.S. were spared the worst of the tariffs. The U.S. didn’t levy tariffs higher than the baseline 10% on Saudi Arabia, Qatar or the United Arab Emirates—oil and gas producers whose leaders are close to Trump.

“It’s left developing countries with very high tariffs," said Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation, an Asia-based think tank. “It’s a significant change especially for treatment of least developed countries."

Until 2020, many poor countries, such as Cambodia and Bangladesh, benefited from a special arrangement known as the Generalized System of Preferences that eliminated trade duties on products from more than 100 of the world’s poorest countries and territories. The arrangement hasn’t been renewed. Now poor countries’ access to the U.S. has diminished further.

Take Cambodia. The small country, a large garment exporter to the U.S., was hit with 19% tariffs, causing widespread worry in the country’s clothing industry.

“We are a poor country. Our purchasing power is not the same as a rich country," said Sun Chanthol, Cambodia’s deputy prime minister who led the tariff talks with the U.S., in an interview.

Cambodia has slashed its own tariffs on U.S. imports to zero. Its national airline has promised to buy 10 planes from Boeing, with an option to buy 10 more—a modest proposition compared with financial pledges of rich countries such as Japan, which agreed to buy 100 jets from the U.S. aerospace company.

Although the 19% tariff Cambodia ended up with was slightly better than that of some other developing countries, the government had been pushing for a lower rate.

“I was hoping to at least get 15% like Korea or Japan," Sun Chanthol said.

Now, companies are worried about the fallout of higher tariffs on their exports to a market as crucial as the U.S.

Bernhard Wewengkang, an executive at PT Great Giant Pineapple, one of the world’s largest canned pineapple exporters, based on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, expects demand will soften in the U.S., the company’s largest market, given the 19% tariff on Indonesian exports to the American market.

He is hoping to offload more canned pineapple into other markets—but so is everybody else in the industry. Great Giant Pineapple’s margins are too small to lower its prices, meaning U.S. importers will face higher costs that they may pass along by raising prices for shoppers. Wewengkang worries that will hit canned pineapple sales and hurt the company’s revenue.

“It’s a lot," he said of the tariffs.

Economists and trade officials are often left scratching their heads about why certain countries have dodged the bullet while others get slammed. Algeria and Libya face tariffs of 30% on their exports to the U.S., while Iraq’s goods will be charged a duty of 35%. Among the highest tariffs was the 41% levy placed on goods from Syria. Having lived under punishing sanctions for years, the country exports very little to the U.S. Its tariff rate is higher even than the 39% tariff on Switzerland, one of the rare rich countries to get hit hard.

In some cases, such as with Vietnam, developing countries have come under scrutiny from the White House because of their close trade and diplomatic ties with China. Other times Trump has expressed anger about their domestic politics. Trump placed 50% tariffs on certain Brazilian products, such as coffee. In justifying the levies, he cited legal action against former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and against U.S. tech firms.

Last week, the White House confirmed that South Africa would be hit with 30% tariffs, despite monthslong efforts by South African officials to reduce them.

In May, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Trump at the White House to try to salvage a deteriorating relationship with the U.S. over issues ranging from race relations to Israel and trade. But the Oval Office visit devolved into a tense exchange over perceived threats to white farmers in South Africa.

South Africa’s exports are mostly platinum and cars. But senior South African officials say many exports—particularly the country’s citrus fruit—don’t pose a threat to American producers because they are counterseasonal, meaning they fill gaps in the U.S. market rather than replacing domestic products.

Hundreds of thousands of cartons of citrus have already been packed and are awaiting shipment to the U.S. in the coming weeks, the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa said in a statement. “The implementation of a 30% tariff…will mean most of this fruit will be left unsold," it said.

Write to Jon Emont at jonathan.emont@wsj.com and Alexandra Wexler at alexandra.wexler@wsj.com