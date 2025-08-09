Why poor nations got hit with higher tariffs than rich ones
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Aug 2025, 06:28 PM IST
In a new era of gloves-off trade negotiations, poorer countries had the least leverage with a country the size of the U.S.
President Trump’s tariffs barrage has landed the heaviest blow on the very nations that global trade was supposed to help: poor countries.
