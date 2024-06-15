Why pop music is so ‘meh’ right now
Neil Shah , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Jun 2024, 03:55 PM IST
SummaryNew releases by Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa were supposed to be huge. Instead, they have fallen short of past works.
For pop fans, the first half of 2024 was supposed to be the best ever: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa all came back with much-hyped albums, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé dropped blockbusters in the same window for the first time in 16 years and even Jennifer Lopez welcomed a new addition to her discography.
