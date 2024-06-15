Why pop music is so ‘meh’ right now

While there have been bright spots in pop this year—reviews for Charli XCX’s new LP are strong—in many cases, superstars may have simply failed to deliver compelling music, which explains fan complaints about unoriginal and boring tunes. Swift’s bloated 31-track album annoyed even some of her own followers. When the music website Stereogum unveiled its 50 best albums of 2024 so far, neither she nor Eilish were on it. To some extent, Top-40 pop could be witnessing another changing of the guard, with established stars ceding territory to more meme-friendly upstarts like Sabrina Carpenter, whose next-generation savvy and humorous delivery on hits like “Espresso" has her poised to dominate the summer.