Why Pope Francis couldn’t rally more fellow Latin Americans to his faith
Samantha Pearson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Apr 2025, 07:10 PM IST
SummarySecularism and the rise of evangelical congregations threaten the Catholic Church’s dominance in the region.
SÃO PAULO—When Francis became the first Latin American pope in 2013, many hoped he would reverse the Roman Catholic Church’s decline in the region that is home to more of its adherents than any other.
