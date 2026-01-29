Why Powell won’t say if he is staying on the Fed board
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Jan 2026, 02:47 pm IST
Summary
The Fed chair has been asked four times whether he’ll stay on the board after his term as chair is up. His silence is the strategy.
For the fourth time since summer, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell declined Wednesday to say whether he will remain on the central bank’s board after his chairmanship ends May 15.
