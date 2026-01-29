Why Powell won’t say if he is staying on the Fed board

Citing his passion for the intellectual stimulus of the work, Alan Greenspan would “almost certainly" have stayed on the Fed’s board if President Bill Clinton hadn’t reappointed him to another term as chair in 1996, according to Bob Woodward’s 2000 biography. “If he had to move down the table out of the chairman’s seat, he felt that there was enough respect for his views that he could still have some influence," Woodward wrote.