Why rents are rising too fast

Monetary policy has helped produce soaring rents. Because of the Fed’s decisions, average interest rates on American 30-year mortgages have risen from an all-time low of 2.7% in 2020 to close to 7%. As a paper by two Fed economists in 2019 warned would happen, higher rates have priced potential homeowners out of the market. No longer able to afford a home, the rejects must rent instead—competing for a stock of accommodation that is pretty fixed in the short term, not least by regulatory barriers to becoming a landlord. On top of this, landlords with a variable-rate mortgage have been quick to pass on higher costs to tenants. According to a recent study by Jaeyeon Lee of the University of California, Berkeley, a one-percentage-point increase in interest rates is associated with a 5.5% rise in rental prices.