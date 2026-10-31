Why rich Brazilians are flocking to Miami

Flavio Bolsonaro isn’t the only Brazilian seeking refuge in South Florida.
Flavio Bolsonaro isn’t the only Brazilian seeking refuge in South Florida.
The right-wing presidential candidate landed by private flight in Opa-locka airport in Miami days after losing to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, joining a cohort of compatriots with an eye on Miami since the surprise election results. Real estate professionals say interest and inquiries have poured in from prospective Brazilian buyers looking to park money in preconstruction condos in the wake of the surprise election.
The right-wing presidential candidate landed by private flight in Opa-locka airport in Miami days after losing to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, joining a cohort of compatriots with an eye on Miami since the surprise election results. Real estate professionals say interest and inquiries have poured in from prospective Brazilian buyers looking to park money in preconstruction condos in the wake of the surprise election.
“I had one client who called me and said, ‘Please sell everything I have in real estate in Brazil. I’m moving to Miami,’” said São Paulo-based Marcelo Araujo, founder and CEO of Celo Brokers, a lifestyle and real estate company advising the ultrawealthy.
“These elections in Brazil make all these billionaires, these big-shot clients wonder how safe it is to leave their money in this country where they don’t know what could happen,” Araujo said.
That sentiment upended Brazil’s financial markets, with the Brazilian real plunging more than 8%, its worst weekly decline since November 2008. Ibovespa, the country’s benchmark stock index, was down 18.27% this week, on track for the largest one-week percentage decline since the early pandemic in 2020. (It’s worth noting that analysts believe it is an overreaction.)
Many wealthy Brazilians were awaiting the results of the presidential election to make major financial decisions, Araujo said. And now the calls are rolling in.
Such was the case for Meta Development, said CEO Andrew Rasken. In recent days, Brazilians who inquired about Meta’s Colette Residences project, a mix of 38 condos and town houses breaking ground soon in South Brickell, had a greater sense of urgency, he said.
“We’ve seen a few Brazilian families just in the past few days who looked at our project in the past and now see a new appetite to come back,” Rasken said. They had “been looking for some time and now feel the push to move to South Florida.”
Among Colette’s buyers is Brazilian Formula One driver Rubens Barrichello, who signed a contract earlier this year to buy a $7.95 million townhome. Barrichello said in a statement at the time that Miami was “an important market” for him and his family.
Brazilians are some of the most prolific buyers of Florida real estate, ranking second after Canadians for the number of transactions, according to a Florida Realtors report this week on foreign buyers, which covered sales from August 2025 through July. Wealthier Brazilians prefer buying off-plan in new development, where they don’t need to pay the full price upfront.
Miltiadis Kastanis, executive director of sales at Compass in Miami, anticipated the Brazilian presidential election might spur activity for real estate in South Florida regardless of how it turned out. So, he flew to São Paulo to court potential buyers last week, he said.
“Brazil has been a feeder market for us, but it comes and goes in waves,” said Kastanis, who recently put a $10 million preconstruction unit into contract with a Brazilian buyer. “So, we’ve been watching that election closely to see if we can capitalize on the moment, depending on which way it goes.”
Brazilians are a top international buyer cohort at Cipriani Residences Miami, a condo tower with close to 400 units rising in the city’s Brickell neighborhood and whose buyers include Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi. Inquiries are up at the development since the election, said Camilo Miguel Jr., founder and CEO of Mast Capital, the developer.
“We’ve seen a spike in inquiries from Brazilian buyers exploring Miami’s luxury new development market, particularly branded residences,” Miguel said.
In recent days, Mast Capital and co-developer BH Group have also seen Brazilian interest for presale condos at Raffles Residences Coconut Grove, a boutique project of 35 homes that was publicly launched this week. It will be the first stand-alone residential building under the Raffles hospitality brand.
“This speaks to Miami’s appeal for internationally minded buyers seeking to diversify their real estate holdings,” Miguel said.
Araujo of Celo Brokers said he comes to Miami every January to hang out with friends, who make use of their second homes during Brazil’s summer.
“They prefer to invest in the U.S.,” he said. “It’s lower annual interest or return on their money, but they know that they are safe.”
Write to Beckie Strum at beckie.strum@dowjones.com