Why Sir Keir Starmer remains on the brink

In the short term, he might be sustained by the lack of an obvious successor. Prospective challengers need to secure the support of one-fifth of Labour MPs (81 of them) before the election would go to a ballot of the party’s members. Ms Rayner, the punters’ favourite, is under investigation by tax authorities. Wes Streeting, the health secretary and figurehead of the Labour right, is damaged by his own proximity to Lord Mandelson and would struggle to win the support of members. Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester and the grassroots members’ favoured candidate, cannot stand because he is not an MP.