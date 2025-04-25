Why smart Canadians are fleeing for the US
SummaryIt started with Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre, who destroyed accountability in Ottawa.
Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to President Trump’s suggestion that the threat of tariffs might prompt Canada to spend more on defense and border protection with a dire prediction: “Canada cannot then survive as a nation state." Mr. Trump then quipped that Canada might be better off as the 51st state. It was Mr. Trudeau’s flippant, pathetic comment that made a mockery out of Canada, not Mr. Trump’s response to it.