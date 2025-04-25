Why smart Canadians are fleeing for the US

If Canada seeks a stronger negotiating position on trade, it should reform domestic fiscal and regulatory policies to retain talent and attract more from the rest of the world. Instead, Canada is trying to force people to stay. This week Quebec’s provincial government passed a bill compelling new doctors to spend the first five years of their careers working in Quebec’s public-health network. Doctors who take a job in the private sector or move to another province before their five years of public service are up face daily fines of as much as 200,000 Canadian dollars (around US$145,000).