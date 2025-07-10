Why some countries are once again embracing cluster bombs

SIX YEARS ago the British Army’s 3rd Division, the country’s flagship fighting force, visited North Carolina for an exercise. It won battles thanks to strikes deep behind enemy lines. But those strikes used munitions that the British Army did not have and was barred, by treaty, from owning. Instead, a US Army corps, firing dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs)—commonly known as cluster munitions—“saved the day time and again", recalled John Mead, then a brigadier. “They were, and are, a game-changer."

More than 124 countries, including Britain, have forsworn the production, transfer, stockpiling or use of cluster munitions. That is largely because the small bomblets that they release can linger on battlefields long after a war ends, posing a risk to civilians, and particularly to children. Sixteen countries, including America, China and Russia, as well as one-quarter of NATO allies, have never signed the convention. Now Lithuania has become the first signatory to leave the pact.

Advocates of cluster munitions argue that they were repudiated at a time when it seemed unlikely that big powers would ever fight conventional wars again. Russia has overturned that assumption. After much hand-wringing, America gave DPICMs to Ukraine in 2023 to help parry Russian infantry assaults. The evidence from that battlefield suggests that they were four times more effective, per round, than conventional high-explosive shells. That is largely because bomblets can still destroy a target even if poor intelligence or last-minute jamming sends the round slightly astray.

This wide-area firepower is especially useful when trying to destroy multiple targets that are spread out over a wider area. A recent paper by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a think-tank in London, notes that the munitions are “highly effective" against radar sites and electronic-warfare systems, both of which are likely to grow more common and more important on the front lines as part of anti-drone warfare. They are so much more effective, says RUSI, that any army which is short of firepower “should probably prioritise cluster munitions for its artillery".

Critics of such weapons say that they pose a grave danger to civilians. Cluster Munition Monitor, a report, says that more than 95% of people (whose status was recorded) killed and wounded by these bombs in 2022 were civilians. Children made up 71% of casualties. The International Committee of the Red Cross, a humanitarian group, points out that Bosnia-Herzegovina declared itself free from residual cluster munitions only two years ago, three decades after the end of the Bosnian war. “No state has ever denounced a global humanitarian treaty," it laments.

Military officers offer three retorts. One is that those statistics are often drawn from cases, such as civil wars, where combatants fail to record the location where the munitions were used. The second is that the dud rates of modern cluster bombs—the number of bomblets that remain unexploded—are thought to have fallen dramatically. (Opponents contest this claim; the precise numbers are classified.) The third is that Russia’s use of cluster munitions ensures that they will contaminate any future European battlefield regardless of whether Lithuania or another NATO ally uses them.

The cluster-munition convention, like the Ottawa treaty barring landmines, was signed in a period when humanitarian protections took precedence over military utility. In an age where high-intensity warfare is relevant again, tactical considerations have returned to the fore. The war in Ukraine has shown that conventional firepower and infantry assaults still matter. Without cluster munitions and anti-personnel landmines, concludes another RUSI paper, European armed forces “risk lacking both the required lethality to fight effectively, and the ability to reduce enemy mobility sufficiently to allow that lethality to be brought to bear". Armed forces want to fight on an equal footing. Diplomats shudder at the consequences.

