Why some countries are once again embracing cluster bombs

Military officers offer three retorts. One is that those statistics are often drawn from cases, such as civil wars, where combatants fail to record the location where the munitions were used. The second is that the dud rates of modern cluster bombs—the number of bomblets that remain unexploded—are thought to have fallen dramatically. (Opponents contest this claim; the precise numbers are classified.) The third is that Russia’s use of cluster munitions ensures that they will contaminate any future European battlefield regardless of whether Lithuania or another NATO ally uses them.