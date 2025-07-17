Why Superman is the least relevant superhero

To the extent the director ventures an argument that touches politics, it is that in a cynical and cutting world, to be kind and sincere is subversive, even cool. Mr Gunn appreciates that among superheroes, Superman is actually the greatest misfit of all. In an echo of their 1978 exchange, Lois mocks him for thinking everyone he meets is trustworthy and beautiful. “Maybe that’s the real punk rock,” he replies mildly. Mr Gunn’s frequent theme, an intergenerational crowd-pleaser, is the relationship between parents and children, and Superman’s origins offer rich terrain. By inserting a wrinkle into the Kryptonian way of parenting, Mr Gunn sharpens the question of whether this alien might have chosen to use his gifts for evil. But the movie is not hinting at menace. Instead, it illuminates what has always been Superman’s most important power: a character sound enough to resist the temptation to abuse his other powers. That is a political lesson for any era.