Why tech bros are getting face-lifts now

Goodman does “a lot" of eyelid lifts for men in their 50s. “With this short procedure in the office, they can look 10 years younger." One patient, a senior product manager in the Bay Area for a national insurance company, who declined to be identified, got a blepharoplasty for the “pouches" under his eyes around 10 years ago, in his late 50s. It was done under local anesthetic and he only used over-the-counter painkillers afterward. “It looked pretty gnarly right afterward," he said, so he worked from home for a week. He said that, once the swelling went down after about three weeks, he felt more confident at work and “loved the new look."