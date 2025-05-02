Why the AI trade may not save the market from Trump’s tariffs for long
Paul R. La Monica , Barrons 4 min read 02 May 2025, 08:27 AM IST
SummaryBig Tech is coming to Wall Street’s rescue, for now. But the Magnificent Seven aren’t cheap. Look for better bargains elsewhere.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Wall Street was in need of something to send the stock market higher as it recovers from its tariff-induced plunge. Now, there are hopes that the Magnificent Seven may be coming to the rescue.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less