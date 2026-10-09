Why the battered bond market is finally getting a reprieve

The battered U.S. bond market is finally getting a dose of good news.
A confluence of market quirks blamed for deepening the recent selloff may be running out of steam, stirring hope that the rise in bond yields will also peter out.
Surging yields in recent weeks have distorted other markets, extending the life expectancy of two other popular flavors of debt securities: mortgage bonds and Treasury futures. The longer the life of a debt instrument, the more investors are left exposed to changes in interest rates.