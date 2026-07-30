Why the bond market is getting the last word in its fight with the Fed

Bond markets generally have the last word in any major dispute with the Federal Reserve—or for that matter a spendthrift government—over how to interpret messaging on interest rates, deficits, and the broader safety of long-term cash.
What they’re saying on Thursday is worrying.
Benchmark 30-year Treasury bond yields, the market’s best representation of long-term inflation risks and expanding government deficits, are trading at the highest levels since 2007 following a wild Fed meeting that could test the credibility of new Chairman Kevin Warsh.