Why the crypto industry is more reliant than ever on Trump

With the chances of Congress passing an industry friendly bill this year slipping away, crypto firms are more dependent than ever on President Donald Trump and his regulators.
On Wednesday, top crypto executives will make their case directly to the president in Washington.
The meeting is expected to include top officials from the government, tech and crypto worlds. Coinbase Global CEO Brian Armstrong is slated to be there, as is Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, among other crypto executives, according to people familiar with the matter.