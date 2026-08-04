NOT SINCE the great flood of 1966 has Florence known such disruption. A tramway extension has turned the road fringing the city centre into a construction site. Costing €500m ($576m), it is the city’s biggest project financed by NextGenerationEU, the European Union’s post-covid recovery programme. The scheme is paying for 55 other projects in the Tuscan capital, from creches to cycle paths. Sara Funaro, the mayor, calls it “a momentous juncture in the history of Florence”.
Why the EU’s big covid-recovery fund lost steam
SummaryAt NextGenerationEU’s heart is its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), created during the pandemic in 2020, which has approved €577bn in grants and loans. The EU had never spent so much, so fast.
NOT SINCE the great flood of 1966 has Florence known such disruption. A tramway extension has turned the road fringing the city centre into a construction site. Costing €500m ($576m), it is the city’s biggest project financed by NextGenerationEU, the European Union’s post-covid recovery programme. The scheme is paying for 55 other projects in the Tuscan capital, from creches to cycle paths. Sara Funaro, the mayor, calls it “a momentous juncture in the history of Florence”.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More