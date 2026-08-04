Why the EU’s big covid-recovery fund lost steam

At NextGenerationEU’s heart is its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), created during the pandemic in 2020, which has approved €577bn in grants and loans. The EU had never spent so much, so fast. Most important, it was funded by common debt; advocates of a stronger EU termed it a “Hamiltonian moment”, citing the decision by America’s first treasury secretary to empower the federal government by issuing bonds. It aimed to speed recovery from the pandemic slump, especially in the poorer south, and to make the continent greener and more digital. Disbursements were supposed to be linked to reforms to make economies more efficient. The last payments are due by the end of 2026. Has it worked?