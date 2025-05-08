Why the Fed isn’t ready to join other central banks in cutting rates
SummaryThe U.S. faces risks of higher inflation and unemployment. Countries without tax hikes on imports are focused on the hit to growth.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell played down any impressions Wednesday that the central bank was looking ahead to cushion economic weakness from President Trump’s tariffs by cutting rates.
