Why the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet needs to shrink

To get to a smaller Fed that allows markets to innovate, Mr. Warsh will have to overcome entrenched anti-reformers. He has substantial credibility but faces vocal opposition in the 19-member Federal Open Market Committee, the inertia-filled governing body that is likely to oppose market innovation and deny the negatives from the Fed’s massive balance sheet. Well-funded Fed partners in academia, media and Wall Street are advocating that reforms should be limited to reducing the emphasis on forward guidance.