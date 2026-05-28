Why the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet needs to shrink

Each part of the federal government tries to grow bigger and more influential at the nation’s expense. The Federal Reserve is no different. Mission creep adds power and payroll. The Fed also has unlimited spending power and a false mystique of success. The result is a multibillion-dollar building renovation, hundreds of big-government economists on the payroll, and a $6.8 trillion balance sheet, one-third larger than second-place JPMorgan.
In recent remarks, Fed Gov. Michael Barr defended the central bank’s size, arguing that a bigger Fed makes banks more resilient, helps money markets function, and improves the stability of the financial system. In reality, the Fed’s massive balance sheet does the opposite. It puts a government agency in the driver seat on bond, repo and interbank markets, blocking innovation.