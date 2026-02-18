Why the Gulf’s most powerful countries are at odds
A feud between Saudi Arabia and the UAE will have far-reaching consequences
The language of diplomats is polite. That is especially true for those who speak Arabic, a tongue inclined towards courtesies and honorifics. In December the Saudi foreign ministry issued a five-paragraph statement that used the term shaqiqa (“brotherly") four times in reference to the United Arab Emirates (uae). The fraternal tone was rather at odds with the subject matter: the kingdom had just bombed an Emirati weapons shipment in Yemen and was accusing the uae of threatening its national security.