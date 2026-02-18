Why the Gulf’s most powerful countries are at odds

So far, though, none of these meetings seems to have made much progress. A nudge from America might help. Never doubtful of himself, Donald Trump thinks he could end the crisis: “I can settle it very easily," he told reporters on February 16th. Yet diplomats in the region say the president is trying not to wade into a dispute between two allies who have enriched his family. The uae has stepped up its lobbying efforts in Washington, where its alignment with Israel is a source of support. “Knock it off, Saudi Arabia," said Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina, on February 13th.