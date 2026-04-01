Why the Iran war hurts China less than its rivals

This has made for extreme claims about the impact of the Iran war on China’s economic standing. In the immediate aftermath of the bombing, some of Mr Trump’s boosters asserted that, along with his toppling of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, it was part of a plan to hurt China, by undermining its supposed allies and energy suppliers. The notion that it would be among the biggest losers of the war is glaringly wrong. But that does not mean the opposite—that China will be the big winner, as some now assert—is obviously right.