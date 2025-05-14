Why the MAGA economy is thriving

It is not just consumption. MAGA and blue economies are behaving increasingly differently, too. They reacted in different ways to the first wave of covid-19. Economic activity in red states, where locals were not so afraid of the virus, fell by half as much as in blue ones. This divergence was the culmination of a long-term trend. The variance in GDP-growth rates, between Democratic and Republican counties, widened sharply around 2008. It has remained about twice as high ever since. In the olden days, when a red place was doing well, you could be pretty sure that a blue place would also be thriving. No longer.