Why the Middle East is hard to quit

Unfortunately, even increased production from Venezuela and Guyana won’t make oil markets more like the gas market. If the forecasts of the U.S. Energy Information Administration prove accurate, projected increases in Western Hemisphere production of fossil fuels won’t be enough to prevent price shocks from the Middle East. More production elsewhere will give us more flexibility in how we approach Middle East politics, but for the foreseeable future American security and economic interests are going to keep us engaged, no matter how many presidents in both parties dream of walking away.