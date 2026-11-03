Why the Middle East is hard to quit

Ever since, the Middle East has flummoxed and vexed American presidents. A misbegotten war in Iraq came to dominate George W. Bush’s presidency. Elected in large part because of his early opposition to Mr. Bush’s war, Barack Obama had to send troops back to Iraq to combat the rise of the Islamic State. Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan damaged his popularity, and his handling of the Gaza conflict ignited a civil war among Democrats that has yet to subside.