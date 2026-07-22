The company got more than it bargained for. Rather than solving the problems in its evaluation directly, OpenAI’s models gained access to the open internet by exploiting a previously unknown vulnerability in the software-fetching service. Having so achieved access to the internet, the AI models correctly concluded that the solutions to the problems they had been set were stored by Hugging Face, a popular library for open-source AI models and datasets. The models chained together a multi-step attack. They began by uploading a dataset to Hugging Face, which was automatically processed by the platform. Over the course of a weekend, that dataset (which Hugging Face described as “malicious”) allowed the models to harvest login details and access internal servers, which are not meant for public access. Hugging Face and OpenAI independently detected the breach, and said that they were collaborating on the investigation.