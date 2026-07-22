IT SOUNDS like something out of a sci-fi film. On July 16th Hugging Face, an artificial-intelligence platform, announced it had notified law enforcement after an attacker had used an AI agent to breach its systems. On July 21st it emerged that there had been no human involved; the AI agent was the attacker.
A combination of OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol, a model that the company had released earlier in July, and a more powerful, as-yet-unreleased model broke free from the laboratory, then hacked Hugging Face’s systems. The hybrid AI model was looking for a solution to an evaluation problem it had been set by its makers. “This situation is unprecedented,” says Stephan Llerena, a research fellow at the Institute for Law and AI, an American think-tank.