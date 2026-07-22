A combination of OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol, a model that the company had released earlier in July, and a more powerful, as-yet-unreleased model broke free from the laboratory, then hacked Hugging Face’s systems. The hybrid AI model was looking for a solution to an evaluation problem it had been set by its makers. “This situation is unprecedented,” says Stephan Llerena, a research fellow at the Institute for Law and AI, an American think-tank.