Why the Real Oil Squeeze Is Happening in Refineries

Oil prices are dominating headlines as geopolitical tensions strain the flow of crude through key global chokepoints. Yet the bigger squeeze in energy markets is unfolding further downstream in the world’s refineries, where crude is converted into the fuels that power the global economy.
A series of disruptions—from the Iran war and Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure to China’s restrictions on fuel exports—has taken millions of barrels of refined products off global markets and left customers scrambling to locate alternative supplies.