Why the Supreme Court could uphold Trump’s tariffs
Jonathan H. Adler , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Sep 2025, 06:46 AM IST
Summary
The president’s powers are at their strongest when it comes to foreign policy and national security.
The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday rejected the Trump administration’s use of federal “emergency" powers to impose tariffs on the rest of the world. By a vote of 7-4, the court concluded that Congress never granted the executive branch the nearly unbounded authority the White House claimed.
